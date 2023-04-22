Earth Day: Volunteers clean up Lake Springfield, James River

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than a hundred volunteers gathered near Lake Springfield on Saturday to get their hands dirty for Earth Day.

The James River Basin held its annual cleanup at Lake Springfield and on the James River. The volunteers used kayaks to clean the river. Other volunteers walked the shoreline and along the trail of honor, picking up trash.

Brent Stock with the James River Basin Partnership says a lot of trash comes from a place you might not expect.

“A lot of the trash that we’re seeing, a lot of people think that you know, it’s people littering, throwing trash out of their cars are dumping things, and there is definitely some of that,” said Stock. “But a lot of this is also flood debris that gets washed down. And with big rain and big rain events, it’s going to just get washed down even further.”

The James River Basin Partnership has another cleanup planned for June 10.

