El Dorado Springs, Mo., man dies in ATV crash

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from El Dorado Springs man died on Saturday morning in a four-wheeler crash.

Mark White, 61, died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the private property in Vernon County. Investigators say White rolled the ATV. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple at home
Kum and Go/Springfield, Mo.
Kum and Go convenience store chain to be sold to Utah company
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man from Springfield dies from injuries suffered in a crash
Frost and freeze conditions overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temperatures & frost overnight
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Controversial University Heights development denied by Springfield’s Planning and Zoning

Latest News

18-year-old faces felony charges in Missouri road rage death
Washington University launched an internal investigation into the Transgender Center after a...
Review finds no misconduct at Missouri trans youth clinic
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
Boater injured in crash on Big Piney River in Texas County