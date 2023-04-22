El Dorado Springs, Mo., man dies in ATV crash

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from El Dorado Springs man died on Saturday morning in a four-wheeler crash.

Mark White, 61, died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the private property in Vernon County. Investigators say White rolled the ATV. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

