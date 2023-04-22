Fans line up outside Springfield record store for ‘Record Store Day’ finds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of vinyl record lovers camped out Saturday morning outside Springfield’s Stick it in Your Ear, hoping to get an exclusive deal.

Record Store Day is an annual event to unite fans and support independent record stores. A big part of the draw is for records only on sale during the event or have never been released.

“The main thing about small business is a community,” said Eric Milan, owner of Stick It In Your Ear. “We live here. I mean, this is our life just as much as our customers. And then, for me, a small business to me is more about the type of service that you’re getting.”

Some, such as Tori Freeman from Ozark, Mo., arrived at 10 p.m. on Friday. She waited for Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ album.

”This album is very emotionally deep,” said Freeman. “And I have a deep connection to this album, so it’s very important to me.“

The first Record Store Day took place in April 2008. And since then, several cities across the U.S., like New York, L.A., and Las Vegas, have made Record Store Day an official holiday.

