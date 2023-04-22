New technology helps Springfield police find shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New technology is helping investigators catch criminals faster.

Flock safety cameras are a newer technology that reads license plates. They helped Springfield police catch a suspect involved in a homicide investigation this week. Springfield police caught one of the two suspects involved in Monday’s shooting that killed 18-year-old Lavelle Rose III, from East St Louis, and injured his grandmother. Police arrested Justin Bartels, 21, after detectives traced a truck at the crime scene back to him. He faces second-degree murder.

Police arrested him at the intersection of Boonville and Chestnut Expressway just a day later.

“This is a particularly tragic case, and egregious violence like this shouldn’t and can’t go unsolved,” said Holly Beilin, Flock Safety. ”Around seven and ten crimes we know are committed with the aid of a vehicle, so the license plate readers are incredibly useful.”

Holly Beilin with flock safety says the technology is helping police track down leads and suspects faster.

Investigators say they checked the flock license plate systems for the getaway car and found a hit near I-44 and Highway 65.

After further investigation, they linked the car back to Bartels, seen leaving St. Louis on Tuesday in a red Camaro.

Investigators found the Camaro registered to Bartels, grabbed his plate numbers, and then used flock cameras to trace his plates.

.Springfield police also used video from doorbell cameras to zero in on the suspect.

”They we went back and found that clip of about the time the suspect’s vehicle drove down our street,” said Michelle Klier, who lives on the street where the shooting happened. ”I feel very good that we can make sure that people that are doing harm are off the street quicker.”

Authorities say they’ve identified the shooter but have not released that information.

If you have any information, call Springfield Police or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

