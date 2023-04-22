New technology helps Springfield police find shooting suspect

Flock Cameras
Flock Cameras(WFIE)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New technology is helping investigators catch criminals faster.

Flock safety cameras are a newer technology that reads license plates. They helped Springfield police catch a suspect involved in a homicide investigation this week. Springfield police caught one of the two suspects involved in Monday’s shooting that killed 18-year-old Lavelle Rose III, from East St Louis, and injured his grandmother. Police arrested Justin Bartels, 21, after detectives traced a truck at the crime scene back to him. He faces second-degree murder.

Police arrested him at the intersection of Boonville and Chestnut Expressway just a day later.

“This is a particularly tragic case, and egregious violence like this shouldn’t and can’t go unsolved,” said Holly Beilin, Flock Safety. ”Around seven and ten crimes we know are committed with the aid of a vehicle, so the license plate readers are incredibly useful.”

Holly Beilin with flock safety says the technology is helping police track down leads and suspects faster.

Investigators say they checked the flock license plate systems for the getaway car and found a hit near I-44 and Highway 65.

After further investigation, they linked the car back to Bartels, seen leaving St. Louis on Tuesday in a red Camaro.

Investigators found the Camaro registered to Bartels, grabbed his plate numbers, and then used flock cameras to trace his plates.

.Springfield police also used video from doorbell cameras to zero in on the suspect.

”They we went back and found that clip of about the time the suspect’s vehicle drove down our street,” said Michelle Klier, who lives on the street where the shooting happened. ”I feel very good that we can make sure that people that are doing harm are off the street quicker.”

Authorities say they’ve identified the shooter but have not released that information.

If you have any information, call Springfield Police or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, another truck got stuck beneath the Grant Avenue railroad bridge in Springfield.
STUCK TRUCK: Infamous Springfield bridge claims another driver
A Freeze Watch is posted for Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze possible Sunday morning
Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple at home
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Judge issues judgment against closed Lebanon, Mo., car dealership
Kum and Go/Springfield, Mo.
Kum and Go convenience store chain to be sold to Utah company

Latest News

Baxter Health in Mountain Home opened a safe haven baby box at their east entrance.
Baxter Health installs safe haven baby box at Mountain Home, Ark., facility
Baxter Health in Mountain Home opened a safe haven baby box at their east entrance.
Baxter Health installs safe haven baby box at Mountain Home, Ark., facility
New technology helps Springfield Police find shooting suspect
There appears to be a big gap in the Ozarks when it comes to screening newborns. Where you live...
On Your Side: Newborns in the Ozarks get different screenings based on zip code