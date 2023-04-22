New York woman sentenced for trying to murder friend with drug-laced cheesecake

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for...
Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for offering her friend, Olga Tsvyk, a drug-laced cheesecake with a potent sedative called Phenazepam back in 2016.(QUEENS DISTRICT ATTORNEY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman was sentenced for attempting to murder and steal the identity of a friend who resembles her.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for offering her friend, Olga Tsvyk, a drug-laced cheesecake with a potent sedative called Phenazepam back in 2016.

Phenazepam is currently sold as a prescription drug in Russia but does not have an accepted medical use in the United States.

Tsvyk was found unconscious the next day in bed surrounded by pills containing the same sedative.

Police said the scene was staged to serve as a cover-up.

Upon returning home from the hospital, Tsvyk found that her passport, work authorization card and other valuables worth more than $3,000 were missing from her home.

Nasyrova was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday and will likely be deported to Russia after her release, according to her lawyer.

Nasyrova’s attorney said he has filed for a notice of appeal to challenge his client’s conviction and sentence.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple at home
Kum and Go/Springfield, Mo.
Kum and Go convenience store chain to be sold to Utah company
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man from Springfield dies from injuries suffered in a crash
Frost and freeze conditions overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temperatures & frost overnight
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Controversial University Heights development denied by Springfield’s Planning and Zoning

Latest News

This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site
Boater injured in crash on Big Piney River in Texas County
Courtesy: City of Nixa, Mo.
Nixa Parks Department opening a new inclusive playground
Denver police are searching for the person who hurled a large rock at a driver, killing her....
Police search for suspect who through rock at car driver, killing her