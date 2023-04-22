Police arrest man after robbing another at gunpoint in Springfield

Man arrested after robbing someone at gunpoint, standoff with police.
Man arrested after robbing someone at gunpoint, standoff with police.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Michael Hoffman
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for robbing another person at gunpoint in east Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened at the Evergreen Apartments, 815 North Cedarbrook.

The mother of the person robbed tells KY3 that her son was trying to buy an Xbox from the man that ultimately robbed him. The mother says the thief took $700.

When officers arrived, the man was still inside his apartment. Officers say he barricaded himself inside but ultimately came out without further incident.

Officers are currently waiting for a search warrant to search the man’s apartment.

