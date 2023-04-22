Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They started dating in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple at home
Kum and Go/Springfield, Mo.
Kum and Go convenience store chain to be sold to Utah company
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man from Springfield dies from injuries suffered in a crash
Frost and freeze conditions overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temperatures & frost overnight
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Controversial University Heights development denied by Springfield’s Planning and Zoning

Latest News

Man arrested after robbing someone at gunpoint, standoff with police.
Police arrest man after robbing another at gunpoint in Springfield
FILE - This photo combo shows Charles Barkley and Gayle King. TV hosts King and Barkley will...
Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts...
Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says