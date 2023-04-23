3 officers injured in multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck

I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several officers were injured in an accident that shut down eastbound I-44 at Lindbergh early Sunday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Missouri State Troopers and a Glendale PD Officer were at an abandoned vehicle blocking the eastbound I-44 at S. Lindbergh Blvd. Shortly after, a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound struck the rear of the troopers’ vehicles and then the side of the Glendale PD vehicle.

All officers were sitting inside their vehicles with emergency lights activated.

All three officers were transported to the hospital, where one trooper and the Glendale officer were treated and released. The second trooper is still at the hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated as News 4 learns more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after robbing someone at gunpoint, standoff with police.
Police arrest man after robbing another man at gunpoint in Springfield over Xbox
Kum and Go/Springfield, Mo.
Kum and Go convenience store chain to be sold to Utah company
Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple at home
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Polk County
18-year-old faces felony charges in Missouri road rage death

Latest News

Courtesy: Lake Ozark, Mo. Fire Protection District
Fire damages home in Lake Ozark, Mo.
Officers responded near the Kum and Go on East Elm Street near downtown Springfield around...
Police investigate shooting incident injuring 3 outside Springfield gas station
3 injured in shooting incident outside Springfield gas station
Frost is once again expected overnight
Dry air may create frost
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another cold night ahead