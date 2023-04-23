Fire damages home in Lake Ozark, Mo.

Courtesy: Lake Ozark, Mo. Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Lake Ozark, Mo. Fire Protection District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a home in Lake Ozark on Saturday night.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. at 32 Cardinal Circle on the north shore. Firefighters arrived at the home with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house. Firefighters knocked down the fire a short time later.

Investigators say four adults and an infant escaped the fire without any injuries. A family pet died in the fire. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after robbing someone at gunpoint, standoff with police.
Police arrest man after robbing another man at gunpoint in Springfield over Xbox
Kum and Go/Springfield, Mo.
Kum and Go convenience store chain to be sold to Utah company
Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple at home
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Polk County
18-year-old faces felony charges in Missouri road rage death

Latest News

Officers responded near the Kum and Go on East Elm Street near downtown Springfield around...
Police investigate shooting incident injuring 3 outside Springfield gas station
3 injured in shooting incident outside Springfield gas station
Frost is once again expected overnight
Dry air may create frost
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another cold night ahead