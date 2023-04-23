Fire damages home in Lake Ozark, Mo.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a home in Lake Ozark on Saturday night.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. at 32 Cardinal Circle on the north shore. Firefighters arrived at the home with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house. Firefighters knocked down the fire a short time later.

Investigators say four adults and an infant escaped the fire without any injuries. A family pet died in the fire. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause.

