FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold tonight before a mild Monday & rain chances this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. As advertised, we had a freezing cold start this morning with many spots around 30° or into the lower 30s before sunrise. Thankfully, quiet skies through the day allowed us to push back into the upper 50s this afternoon. Looking ahead, we will have to do it all over again tonight with a fresh round of frost advisories and freeze warnings in place until 9:00 o’clock Monday morning.

Freeze warnings & frost advisories back in action tonight (KY3)

Our quiet and cold night ahead of us is due to an area of high pressure working overhead this evening. As it passes to the east on Monday, the southerly breeze will result in a mild afternoon. However, the upper-level setup shows multiple disturbances lining up to our northwest and ready to head our way with many chances for rain this week.

High pressure keeps us quiet and cold tonight (KY3)

Upper-level waves to our west are lining up (KY3)

Temperatures will be downright cold once again for our Monday morning with many spots in the lower to middle 30s. The coldest numbers this time will be to the east of Springfield where temperatures could range between a couple of upper 20s and the lower 30s.

Cold again for Monday morning (KY3)

Fortunately, the southerly breeze returning for Monday will push us near 60° by the noon hour and into the middle 60s for many spots Monday afternoon.

Mild Monday afternoon lined up (KY3)

Going into Tuesday morning, the lows don’t look quite as cold with the numbers only dropping back into the middle 40s. However, it will be chilly for Tuesday afternoon with highs only rebounding into the middle 50s across much of the area.

Cool start Tuesday morning (KY3)

Chilly for Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

In fact, an unsettled weather pattern will keep temperatures below our average high of 71° this week. Temperatures should only top out in the middle 50s again for Wednesday before highs climb back near 60° Thursday. Even with the warmest day of the week being Friday with highs near 67°, that is still just below normal. Then, the numbers will take another chilly plunge into the lower 50s for this coming Saturday.

Highs will stay below normal through this week (KY3)

Why will we stay below normal with temperatures this week? That’s because the upper levels are ready to send multiple disturbances our way with clouds and rain chances along for the ride. Fortunately, skies will stay mostly clear to get Monday morning started and dry with partly sunny skies by Monday afternoon.

Partly sunny skies return Monday afternoon (KY3)

However, some showers will try to start sneaking in here by late Monday night from the West. Those rain chances will grow in coverage to leave us with scattered showers at times on Tuesday while skies stay mostly cloudy.

Rain chances return on Tuesday (KY3)

For Wednesday, an upper-level low will send in additional rain chances for parts of your Wednesday and into Thursday.

More rain chances Wednesday & into Thursday (KY3)

The latest indications show that Friday could be a dry day with partly sunny skies turning mostly cloudy through the day before another storm system comes in from the northwest.

Another system with rain chances this weekend (KY3)

As it comes on through, rain chances will return Friday evening and continue through much of your Saturday.

Rain looking more likely for Saturday (KY3)

Given how these rain chances will come and go and how these rain chances don’t look particularly heavy, the accumulating rain that we’re expecting this week should not lead to any big flooding concerns. In terms of how much rain could be on the way, the northern half of the Ozarks could see amounts anywhere from about half an inch to about an inch of rain. Everybody else could see the heavier rainfall result in rain amounts between an inch and two inches before we dry out by next Sunday.

Accumulating rain likely this week (KY3)

To sum up next weekend, we should be mainly dry Friday before additional rain chances come through on Saturday. After Saturday, we will see partly sunny skies return on Sunday for a dry end to the weekend.

Some dry time this weekend (KY3)

After a mild Friday and chilly Saturday, we should see highs back near 60° for Sunday afternoon.

