Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Polk County

(Raycom)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Polk County.

Polk County deputies responded to a call for a suicidal person in Fair Play on Friday, April 21, at around 2:30 p.m. Investigators have not released any information about what led up to the shooting nor the man’s identity. No deputies suffered injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the Polk County Sheriff’s office requested the Division of Drug and Crime Control investigate the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple at home
Kum and Go/Springfield, Mo.
Kum and Go convenience store chain to be sold to Utah company
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man from Springfield dies from injuries suffered in a crash
Freeze warnings & frost advisories in place for Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temperatures tonight & a chilly Sunday lined up
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Controversial University Heights development denied by Springfield’s Planning and Zoning

Latest News

PICTURES: American Marketing Association hosts car show in Springfield
PICTURES: American Marketing Association hosts car show in Springfield
PICTURES: American Marketing Association hosts car show in Springfield
PICTURES: American Marketing Association hosts car show in Springfield
Freeze warnings & frost advisories in place for Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temperatures tonight & a chilly Sunday lined up
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temperatures tonight before a dry start to next week