Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Polk County.

Polk County deputies responded to a call for a suicidal person in Fair Play on Friday, April 21, at around 2:30 p.m. Investigators have not released any information about what led up to the shooting nor the man’s identity. No deputies suffered injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the Polk County Sheriff’s office requested the Division of Drug and Crime Control investigate the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.