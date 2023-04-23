NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over ‘inappropriate conduct’

FILE - Jeff Shell poses for a picture at the 2014 LA's Promise Gala, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, in Universal City, Calif. Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday, April 23, 2023.(Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday.

In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”

“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” Shell said.

Shell has led NBCUniversal since 2020. He has been with the company since 2004.

Comcast made no mention of who will succeed Shell.

