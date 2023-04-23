PICTURES: American Marketing Association hosts car show in Springfield

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The American Marketing Association hosted a car show in Springfield on Saturday.

The event was the organization’s tenth car show but the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds benefited Springfield’s Convoy of Hope.

Check out the sights above.

