Police investigate shooting incident injuring 3 outside Springfield gas station

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured three victims outside a gas station in Springfield.

Officers responded near the Kum and Go on East Elm Street near downtown Springfield around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the victims managed to drive themselves to the Mcdonald’s on South National Street. Emergency crews then transported the victims to a hospital. Police say the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The gunfire did hit one of the gas pumps. Police say they have no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

