Teams participate in Queen City Sertoma Skirmish in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Seven teams participated in Saturday’s Queen City Sertoma Skirmish.

The teams traveled from park to park around the Springfield area. They followed the clues for points to win prizes.

Organizers say the event raised money for local charities.

