Backflow testing deadlines coming for homeowners with irrigation systems

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Area sprinklers and lawn irrigation systems return to work as the spring season continues. With homeowners looking to see that their systems are running correctly, they should definitely get another important test done.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources requires homeowners to have their irrigation systems tested for backflow each year. The Department defines backflow as an undesirable flow reversal in a water distribution system through a cross-connection.

The cross-connection is a connection between a source of pollution or contamination with a water supply. While different types of backflow prevention devices exist, Kristin Pattinson, Drinking Water Section Chief with the MO Department of Natural Resources, says the devices all do the same thing.

“The backflow prevention device prevents water from back siphoning into the drinking water system or the main line,” Pattinson says. “It protects all of the customers using that particular water supply system.”

While some devices can prevent backpressure into a system, Pattinson says that most homeowners could have backflow issues if the systems aren’t working correctly and are left unchecked.

“If a homeowner has pesticides or fertilizers on the yard, that could siphon and dissolve in that water,” Pattinson said. “Without a backflow prevention device or if it isn’t running properly, it could flow back into the drinking water system.”

City Utilities customers will have until June 1 to have their tests completed and sent in. Nixa Utilities customers have until July 1. While the deadlines vary with each utility provider across the state, these tests are required to protect the water system. Local utilities can shut off water service to customers with backflow issues until they are resolved. Pattinson also states that these tests aren’t limited to homeowners.

“Businesses with fire suppression systems will certainly have backflow devices required or needed,” says Pattinson. “If chemicals are added to a suppression system, a backflow device will be needed so no chemicals can get back into the line. That’s water suppression that could sit in that line for six months that nobody wants to drink. Hospitals, high schools with labs, places like that have backflow devices on their fire suppression systems or should.”

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has a page with frequently asked questions about backflow, approved backflow devices, and certified backflow testers across the state. Homeowners can contact their utility provider about backflow testing services and other questions. Homeowners looking for a lawn care company that offers backflow testing should ensure they provide certified testing and are properly insured.

