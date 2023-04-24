Boater seriously hurt in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Stover, Missouri, is in the hospital with serious injuries following a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Troopers say a boat ran over the top of another in the main channel of the lake. David Viles, 48, was in the boat that was hit. He was flown to a hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

No one else in the crash was hurt.

