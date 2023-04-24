Carnival of Ink in Springfield, Mo., showcased some of the best tattoo artists

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some of the best tattoo artists in the world showed off their work in Springfield.

Carnival of Ink took over the Springfield Expo Center for its 10th annual show. The tattoo expo brings more than 300 artists nationwide to the Ozarks. 

Renowned artists from around the world offered tattoos. Artists also competed for the title of best tattoo.

