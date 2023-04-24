Congrats! Lebanon Police Department officer earns new title

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon Police Department officer has a new title. Officer Hayden Dugger won the Mrs. Missouri Pageant this past weekend in Branson.

Dugger is the first Laclede County woman and police officer to win the award. Dugger’s platform focused on, ‘survivors to thrivers.’

She will compete for the Mrs. America title in Las Vegas in August.

