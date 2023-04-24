Congrats! Lebanon Police Department officer earns new title

Courtesy: Lebanon Police Dept.
Courtesy: Lebanon Police Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon Police Department officer has a new title. Officer Hayden Dugger won the Mrs. Missouri Pageant this past weekend in Branson.

Dugger is the first Laclede County woman and police officer to win the award. Dugger’s platform focused on, ‘survivors to thrivers.’

She will compete for the Mrs. America title in Las Vegas in August.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded near the Kum and Go on East Elm Street near downtown Springfield around...
Police investigate shooting incident injuring 3 outside Springfield gas station
More than 50 residents gathered outside Hannibal High School for a prayer vigil in the days...
Vigil held for Mo. teen killed when alleged underaged driver crashed
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Polk County
We'll see a nice warm-up today with highs back into the 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warm-up today, with some showers tonight
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches interactive map for STI testing and treatment
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge project impacts traffic on I-44 in Lawrence County
Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
The stage is almost set at Union Station as Kansas City prepares to host the NFL Draft this...
NFL Draft Week begins in Kansas City