FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain will be spotty through Wednesday
Rain mostly south of Springfield
Good morning and happy Tuesday! A batch of light rain developed overnight, as expected, moving across far southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The wave of upper energy triggering this rain will quickly move east of the area this morning, shedding the rain down. I anticipate dry weather today, with some partial sun, in fact.
Clouds may remain locked in over far southwestern counties, where high temperatures will be around 60 degrees. It will be warmer to the east and north, with highs in the middle 60s.
Tonight, another batch of light rain will move across much the same area, probably South of Springfield.
Wednesday will start dry, but rain may develop by late afternoon or evening. Models still differ some on the timing of an upper low moving in from the west.
The faster timing would mean the potential for some heavier rain Wednesday night across the south half of the Ozarks.
Showers will remain in place on Thursday, likely keeping temperatures in the upper 50s.
We’ll see a break in the rain on Friday, and with partial sun, temperatures could be as warm as the upper 60s. However, a strong upper low will dive into the region from the north on Saturday, likely triggering another batch of rain. Dry weather should return from Sunday into early next week, but temperatures will remain below average.
