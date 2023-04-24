Leigh’s Lost and Found: Pit puppy found all alone in Springfield

Found at Kimbrough and Walnut Lawn
Found at Kimbrough and Walnut Lawn(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re featuring one of the many puppies at animal control right now.

People are finding lost or dumped litters of puppies all over Springfield, but this little girl was found on her own.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she’s about three months old or so, she’s a little Pittie puppy. Spring has definitely sprung. We’ve got a lot of different puppies in the shelter right now. We have two sets of three that came in and a bunch of individuals over the past few weeks.”

Someone found the puppy at the intersection of Kimbrough and Walnut Lawn on April 18th.

Despite being by herself, she’s in very good condtion so someone has been feeding her and taking care of her.

Her coat is clean and has distinctive brindle patches and she’s very sweet but not too socialized yet.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also submit any lost or found pets to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

