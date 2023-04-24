Man facing 55 counts of child pornography

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Terry Johnson on Thursday, April 20, after a judge found probable cause to charge him with 55 counts of child pornography.(Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cave City man is behind bars on suspicion of 55 counts of child pornography.

Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Terry Johnson on Thursday, April 20, after a judge found probable cause to charge him.

According to the affidavit, Arkansas State Police detectives began investigating the allegations on April 12 after receiving a tip from UTC Synchronoss Technologies (Verizon) stating that Johnson had violated their terms and conditions “by uploading three images that contained child sexual abuse material.”

The court documents stated Verizon flagged dozens of other uploads from the same number in the subsequent days.

The affidavit stated detectives searched Johnson’s cell phone and found numerous images and Google searches for topics too graphic to reveal here.

After reviewing the case, a judge found probable cause to arrest Johnson on 55 counts of distributing/possessing/viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Johnson is being held in lieu of a $200,000 awaiting arraignment.

