North Springfield business employees cleaning up after shots fired

Business owners searching for answers after someone took at shot at them at their north Springfield Business.
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired into a car on Saturday in Springfield.

Heather and Brian Smith own the Drunken Monkey Bar and Grill in northwest Springfield. Saturday afternoon, they were getting ready for a pool tournament. Brian says he stepped outside and almost caught a bullet.

“I’m a little shaken right now,” said Brian Smith. “We were just standing out here minding our own business, getting ready to go to the store, get some quarters for the pool tournament. And then next thing I know, there was some cars go by, a little black vehicle with three guys in it, and they shot out our window.”

The bullet shattered their back window going through the car less than a foot from their granddaughter’s car seat.

“What if my granddaughter would have been with me,” said Heather. “Because sometimes I just come in here and grab stuff and go. What if she would have been with me?”

Brian Smith says after all the hard work they’ve put in for his business, Saturday’s close call feels like a slap in the face.

“Now you can’t even stand out here by my damn car, you know, without getting shot at,” said Brian.

Heather Smith walked outside right before it all happened, and for a split second, she thought her husband had been shot.

“We’ve been together 31 years,” said Heather. “And I can’t imagine losing him or my grandbaby.”

Even though they had just been through all of this mayhem, they continued with the pool tournament, not because they wanted to, but because they had to.

“We’re struggling right now,” said Heather. “Trying to keep up business because we’re only serving food and doing pool tournaments. And we had to do it, you know. We just need to stay open.”

Police tell KY3 that the investigation is open. If you have any information that could lead police to the suspects, call the Springfield Police Department.

