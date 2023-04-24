A proposed wind farm excites some and frustrates others in Carroll County, Ark., community

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - A proposed $300 million wind farm in Carroll County near Green Forest is dividing the community.

Opponents have a lot of concerns about it ruining the mountainous views. Others are happy at the opportunity to make money and bring in tax revenue for the county.

Monday, residents were invited to meet with the CEO of Scout Clean Energy during a community meeting at the Berryville Community Center. They will be talking about the project called the Nimbus Wind Facility.

The project proposes 43 wind turbines will be built along the ridges of some people’s property. The turbines will be more than 500 feet tall and will be installed on private properties in the area. The company has reached out to many residents who want to lease land.

E. Richard Williams, a former county judge, owns a farm in Carroll County. He says many people move out to the area for the quiet, the land, and the mountain views.

Around eight weeks ago, Williams discovered that his view might not look the same soon, and the road he uses, which runs alongside his property on Farm Road 905, would be part of the project.

“Some people had stopped one of my other neighbors and asked who owned that particular property so they could see about getting a lease because there was nowhere here large enough to store their vehicles on while they were building these towers,” he says of learning about the project. “That’s how we discovered it.”

Drew Fry’s family owns around 1,800 acres in the proposed area, and they have owned the land for decades. He says they are welcoming the turbines on their property. They’ve been in talks with Scout about the project.

“For us, with the information that we have from what we feel like are reputable sources, we’ve landed on the fact that we feel comfortable with what’s going in on our property,” he says.

He says they have reviewed the contracts carefully and have spoken with others who have allowed their property to be used for the turbines.

“Our ultimate feeling about the land we have is it belongs to God, and it’s entrusted to us for a season,” he says. “So when we are making decisions about what we’re going to do, it’s with an eye towards that. I think this fits into a vision going forward on how to take care of our resources.”

John Howerton, Justice of the Peace in Carroll County, says though he understands both sides, there are certainly benefits for the county, including tax incentives. A large percentage of those taxes would go toward the two local schools in the area. He says his biggest concern is telling property owners what they can and cannot do on their land.

“People in other parts of the community will say, ‘No, I don’t really like looking at them,’” he says. “But when you ask if they want to regulate what someone can do on their own farm or land, they say no; I don’t want anyone telling me, so I don’t want to tell them what to do.”

If the project goes according to plan, it would take 14 months to complete, and the company, Scout Clean Energy, would use as many local skilled workers to help as it could along with local companies, according to Howerton.

