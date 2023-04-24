Queen of Clean: Cleaning a manual can opener

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Remember to clean your can opener too. Here’s an easy way.

About this Tip: How to clean the cutting blades and wheel on the can opener and keep them moving freely

How to:

  • 1. Fold a paper towel in 3rds or 4ths
  • 2. Close the blades of the can opener on the towel as if you were going to open a can
  • 3. Turn the handle and allow the paper towel to feed through the can opener removing dirt and food particles 4. If you are opening particularly juicy things such as beans, tuna, tomato sauce, etc., clean the can opener immediately
  • 5. Wash the can opener with hot, soapy water using a brush or old toothbrush to remove debris. Rinse well and allow to dry
  • 6. If the can opener becomes hard to turn, lubricate it by folding a piece of wax paper into 3rds or 4ths and running through the can opener several times.
  • 7. The wax on the paper will lubricate the blades and wheel, making them easy to turn

Warnings & Cautions: Dirt from the top of cans, food, and debris build up on the blades and wheel of the can opener. This can enter the can of food you are opening.

Linda Says: When you wash the can opener leave it open for a while before storing it so it dries without rusting. Wash or wipe the lid on cans prior to opening to remove dirt.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded near the Kum and Go on East Elm Street near downtown Springfield around...
Police investigate shooting incident injuring 3 outside Springfield gas station
More than 50 residents gathered outside Hannibal High School for a prayer vigil in the days...
Vigil held for Mo. teen killed when alleged underaged driver crashed
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Polk County
We'll see a nice warm-up today with highs back into the 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warm-up today, with some showers tonight
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says

Latest News

Queen of Clean: Cleaning a manual can opener
We'll see a nice warm-up today with highs back into the 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warm-up today, with some showers tonight
Daily rain chances this week
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information