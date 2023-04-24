Springfield neighborhood reacts to shooting incident injuring 3 at convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shooting incident that injured three outside a Springfield convenience store has a neighborhood on edge, with many saying it is becoming too familiar.

The incident happened at 12:40 on Sunday morning at the Kum and Go on East Elm.

“It’s not the first time we’ve heard it, you know, but that was definitely closer than we usually hear,” said Vance Wilson, who lives across the street from the Kum and Go.

Wilson says he was at home watching TV when he heard several loud bangs.

“I heard what sounded like five big explosions,” said Wilson. “I was kind of thinking that it came from Hammons field, but looked at the time and realized that it wasn’t from Hammons field.”

Vance says he worries when his two young kids walk around the neighborhood.

“I usually just take them to the park, somewhere where there’s a lot of other kids,” said Vance. “You know, it’s just a lot safer. There it seems like a lot of parents are around a lot of people that got the same thought in their mind that just trying to have fun with their kids and be safe about it. And, you know, for the most part, I don’t really walk around here.”

Missouri State University student Demi Stockham says she was out with friends and was walking home when shots rang out.

“It makes me feel scared,” said Stockham. “And I was just like, I was with my friend, thank God, like, I don’t think anything would have happened to me. But God forbid.”

Another person living in the complex across the street from the shooting didn’t want to give us his name. He says he has lived in Springfield for decades and says things like this have become more common.

" I worry,” he said. “I mean, I’ve had people coming through here, you know, coming, passing through and being out in the alley and stuff like that. And I kind of worry about that when I’m walking home at night that somebody might take a pop shot.”

He says he feels lucky that he wasn’t there when it happened.

“I could have been in that store when it occurred,” he said. “I could have wound up being involved in, you know, somebody shooting at me. But fortunately, I wasn’t.”

KY3 contacted the Springfield Police Department for an update on the investigation. Investigators ask you to call 911 if you know anything about the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

