Texas County man faces sex crimes charges following camping trip
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County prosecutor filed charges against a man, accusing him of sex crimes with children while on a camping trip.
Devan Vandgrifft-Wnorowski faces several charges, including sexual abuse.
Investigators say Vandgrifft-Wnorowski took four kid camping. The children ranged in age from three to 16. Following the trip, the kids made comments that alerted another adult. A 16-year-old girl says Devan sexually assaulted her.
Vandgrifft-Wnorowski denies any wrongdoing. He faces a judge Tuesday.
