Texas County man faces sex crimes charges following camping trip

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County prosecutor filed charges against a man, accusing him of sex crimes with children while on a camping trip.

Devan Vandgrifft-Wnorowski faces several charges, including sexual abuse.

Investigators say Vandgrifft-Wnorowski took four kid camping. The children ranged in age from three to 16. Following the trip, the kids made comments that alerted another adult. A 16-year-old girl says Devan sexually assaulted her.

Vandgrifft-Wnorowski denies any wrongdoing. He faces a judge Tuesday.

