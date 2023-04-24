Traffic Alert: I-44 lane changes in Lawrence County

MODOT is making progress on a bridge project in Lawrence County.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEAR MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -MODOT is making progress on a bridge project in Lawrence County. Workers are refurbishing the bridge over Freistatt Branch west of Mount Vernon.

The bridge is part of a three-year project to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across the Southwest District. MODOT workers began working on the Freistatt Branch Bridge back in March.

Starting this week, drivers can expect lane changes as workers shift the traffic from the inside to outside lanes. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through the work zone is reduced to 60 MPH and to stay alert for workers and equipment. The project is on time, but workers say the weather could impact the progress.

“It can impact the job pretty significantly,” said MODOT Project Specialist Bethany Willis. “Thankfully, this year, we’ve been pretty grateful it hasn’t rained too much so they’ve been able to get a lot of work done. Hopefully, that continues, and they can stay on schedule.”

Workers will shift traffic from the inside lanes to the outside lanes this week.

MoDOT workers began the Corridor project last spring and have completed nine bridges and nine more are being worked on this year. The total cost to complete all of the bridges is $43.2 million.

The Freistatt Bridge is expected to be completed by the end of June. MODOT will complete all 25 bridges in 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

