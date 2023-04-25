Faulty water well leads to indefinite boil advisory for customers in Success, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The small town of Success in Texas County is having big water supply problems.

In recent weeks mud and silt have been flowing through the lines from a problem with a well that serves more than 400 people.

“You don’t know until after you feel horrible that you were even on a boil order,” said Michelle Harris.

She says she was surprised at how dirty the water coming through her pipes is.

“My husband turned on the faucet to take a bath and it literally came out mud. You couldn’t see through it,” said Harris.

Down the road at Success Schools, the problem is magnified.

“Water is one of those things that you just take for granted until it’s not there,” said school principal Stephanie McKinney.

McKinney says student safety is the priority.

“It looks clear. It was brown mud coming out of the faucet. Since they flushed the lines it’s cleaner now,” she said.

But the water is still not usable so administrators are doing what they can to keep school open.

“This is what’s left of 300 that we purchased yesterday morning,” said McKinney referring to water bottles.

She explained the changes that have been made in the school’s cafeteria.

“Our dishwasher we can’t use at the moment because we would be running silty water through. We have to purchase the water and then heat the water just to get it to state temperature to disinfect the dishes,” explained McKinney.

She states that the school is also using disposable trays and flatware.

“This is an added expense we never thought we would have, 130 students, 2 meals a day, and snacks.”

Leaders at the Public Water Supply District #1 of Texas County say they are working on a permanent solution.

“The bottom line is the only answer that we can come up with is drilling a new well,” said board president Virginia Burcham.

She explains that the problem doesn’t have a quick fix.

“We can continue to have this problem because it’s a cavern or for some reason, the mud is getting into the well,” she said.

Without funding a new well isn’t possible at this time.

“We’re very proud of our water district. We try to provide the best water that we can. It is frustrating. I know it is for the customer too. We’re trying to do our best to provide a service to them,” said Burcham.

In the meantime, future plans for the school district are on hold. Any extra funding will go towards the purchase of clean water.

“We’re working on getting an agriculture building for the school, new curriculum this school year. We’ve got a FEMA building. But this takes precedence over that,” said McKinney.

The Harris family will likely save up for a water filtration system.

“If I could afford to sink a well today I would just to get off their water,” said Harris.

Currently, the water isn’t clear enough to send to the Department of Natural Resources for testing in order to lift the boil advisory.

For the most recent information and updates be sure to visit the Public Water Supply District number 1 of Texas County’s Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.