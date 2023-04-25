Friends of the Library book sale returns to Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Friends of the Library sale returns this week.

The 38th Springfield-Greene County Library District book sale begins Wednesday for the general public at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Members of the Friends of the Library received a preview on Tuesday.

You can find books, as well as vinyl records and DVDs. A majority of the books cost only $1. The proceeds from the sale fund the programs, events, concerts, and more at the area libraries.

The sale runs through Sunday. CLICK HERE for each day’s hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.