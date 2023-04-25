Harrison, Ark., data mining center on hold after planning and zoning meet

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ar. (KY3) - Many people are concerned about a possible new business in Harrison, Arkansas. Planning and zoning took up the proposed cryptocurrency mining center Tuesday.

The area where the proposed building will be is zoned as industrial. Crypto mining is such a new industry no one is really sure if it fits under zoning for industrial. Tuesday’s meeting was supposed to decide that, though, after hours of public comment, the committee said they would look at deciding next month.

Mayor Jerry Jackson also expressed his feelings on the project during the meeting, speaking out against it.

Brooke Lawrence loves the beauty and the quiet right here in Harrison, so much so she has lived here her entire life. The proposed crypto mining facility scares her because she lives close by with her daughter and pets.

”I feel like the noise, the pollution, the frequency (it) is given off. It’s going to be very life-changing for us,” Lawrence says.

Greene Digital bought the land and plans to use it for a facility that would “mine” data busing a large computer network.

Tuesday’s meeting was packed with overflow into the lobby. Some voiced concerns like Lawrence, while others voiced rumors of things they had heard. While a majority at the meeting were against the center, some others around town said they didn’t mind the center. They argue people just have a hard time with change.

”They just don’t want growth. I feel like it’s really bad for the community and for their kids in particular,” Harrison resident Pyro Aldrich says.

Mayor Jackson says regardless, the business will have to follow certain steps before it moves forward.

”If they were in the county, none of this would have been taking place,” Jackson says. “They would have built it, and they would have been operating. But now, because they are in the city, they have to come to the planning commission. They have to go through the process.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Jamison/Stockton Lake, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3 viewers share images of the aurora borealis captured in the Ozarks
Aftermath after Springfield business owners say someone shot out their back window
North Springfield business employees cleaning up after shots fired
Family said sewage was in every room.
On Your Side: Marshfield, Mo. family must spend thousands to clean up sewer backup problem
Pita Pit
Springfield restaurant owner says teens ransacked his business
Models differ on the timing of rain, but once again the southern half of the Ozarks will likely...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Chances Pick Up for Some

Latest News

Several rounds of showers are likely tonight and Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Chances Pick Up for Some
water tower
Faulty water well leads to indefinite boil advisory for customers in Success, Mo.
Customers can get credit for their deposits with another travel business.
On Your Side: Bank sues closed Springfield travel business
Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Parks Board
Springfield-Greene County Parks Board hosts naming contest for groundhog
Courtesy: Lake Ozark, Mo. Fire Protection District
Lake Ozark Firefighters remind you about working smoke detectors after weekend fire