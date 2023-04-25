Harrison High School students share stories of local veterans

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group of Harrison High School students are sharing stories of local veterans.

It’s all part of the school’s EAST program, which stands for Education Accelerated by Service and Technology.

The team of three interviews veterans at the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center. Then edit the interviews into a video that will be part of the center’s oral history exhibit. Unedited footage will go to the Library of Congress for their veterans history project.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

