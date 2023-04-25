Judge grants motion to move trial for James Phelps out of Dallas County

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The trial for James Phelps, one of two men accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County, will move to Jasper County.

Phelps and co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater in the summer of 2021. They also face charges of kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.

Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. He said the rest of her remains were scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather. Tests returned to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in November confirmed the remains matched with Rainwater.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County, saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

A judge has not set a trial date. Norton is scheduled to be back in court next Tuesday.

