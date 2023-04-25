WEDNESDAY: The KY3 Job Fair hosts more than 100 employers in Springfield

KY3 Career Fair
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking to land your next job or are just curious about the opportunities, you can attend the KY3 Job Fair on Wednesday.

More than 100 employers will be at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, ready to hire candidates. Instead, you are just starting your career or have years of experience. There is something here for everyone. There are all kinds of career opportunities, from manufacturing to executive positions.

The Missouri Career Center will answer resumes, benefits, and other job-related skills questions. Feel free to bring several copies of your resume. You could be hired before walking out the door.

“Everybody, come on out.,” said Scott Lygrisse, Ky3 job fair coordinator. “There are lots of great career opportunities at the career fair, a lot of cool things happening. So everybody, come on out.”

The job fair is on Wednesday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

