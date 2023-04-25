Lake Ozark Firefighters remind you about working smoke detectors after weekend fire

By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a home in Lake Ozark on Saturday night. Firefighters are reminding everyone to get their smoke detectors checked.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. at 32 Cardinal Circle on the north shore. Firefighters arrived at the home with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house. Firefighters knocked down the fire a short time later.

“When we arrived, the house was approximately 50% involved. And so our crews actually are being very assertive, and they made an offensive attack and actually stopped the fire and salvage was most of the home,” said Deputy Chief of Operations Dave Matusik.

Deputy Chief Matusik says they want the community to know they can get help from the fire protection district.

“It’s very frustrating because we think we’re out there telling everybody about this program. We go to the schools, we go to the churches, and we’re pretty vocal about this topic. So when we find somebody that doesn’t know about it, it’s kind of disheartening because we’re ready to serve,” said Deputy Chief Matusik.

Investigators say four adults and an infant escaped the fire without any injuries. A family pet died in the fire. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause.

Mid County Fire Protection District and Osage Beach Fire Protection offer similar programs.

To contact Lake Ozark Fire Protection District, click here

