Man accused of stabbing Cash App founder gets new court date

A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was...
A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was fatally stabbed in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday, April 4, 2023, according to the cryptocurrency platform and police. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The arraignment of the tech consultant charged with the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee was delayed until next week after his defense attorney told a San Francisco judge Tuesday that prosecutors have not shared all their evidence with her.

Nima Momeni, 38, was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement of using a knife in the April 4 stabbing death of Lee. Momeni, who is being held without bail, was scheduled to return to court on May 2.

Prosecutors say Momeni drove Lee to a secluded spot and stabbed him over dispute related to the suspect’s sister.

Paula Canny, Momeni’s defense attorney, said he will enter a plea of not guilty and deny the special allegation. She said she will ask the judge that Momeni be allowed to remain free during his trial.

“My argument is going to be that Nima is not dangerous to society and Nima is not a flight risk. Under the law, if those two criteria are met, he should be released from custody,” Canny said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office has shared all evidence with the defense, except for an autopsy report that can take the medical examiner up to 60 days to complete. She said prosecutors will continue to argue Momeni needs to remain in custody because he is a flight risk and poses a danger to society.

“Somebody that we believe committed murder is an extreme threat to the public safety. In this situation, we have an individual who stabbed Mr. Lee multiple times, including in his heart. That is about as dangerous as it gets,” Jenkins said.

Lee’s killing drew national attention after tech leaders like Elon Musk took to Twitter to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they called the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Jamison/Stockton Lake, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3 viewers share images of the aurora borealis captured in the Ozarks
Aftermath after Springfield business owners say someone shot out their back window
North Springfield business employees cleaning up after shots fired
Family said sewage was in every room.
On Your Side: Marshfield, Mo. family must spend thousands to clean up sewer backup problem
Pita Pit
Springfield restaurant owner says teens ransacked his business
Models differ on the timing of rain, but once again the southern half of the Ozarks will likely...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Chances Pick Up for Some

Latest News

FILE - This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines at...
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
Several rounds of showers are likely tonight and Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Chances Pick Up for Some
water tower
Faulty water well leads to indefinite boil advisory for customers in Success, Mo.
Customers can get credit for their deposits with another travel business.
On Your Side: Bank sues closed Springfield travel business
Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Parks Board
Springfield-Greene County Parks Board hosts naming contest for groundhog