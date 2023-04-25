McDonald’s breaks ground on an innovative restaurant design in west Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Owners broke ground on a different style of McDonald’s in west Springfield.

The restaurant will open in September at Sunshine and West Bypass. The owner-operator says he hopes to hire 100 employees.

The new McDonald’s will be the first of its kind in Missouri. In this design, everything is digital, from the menus to the signage and even the curbside pick-up locations. It will also feature a compact, optimized prep line and a conveyor belt assisting the crew in moving orders faster.

