Missouri State’s Grand Street underpass to open this May after unexpected delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost a year later than expected, Missouri State’s pedestrian tunnel is now weeks away from opening.

The Grand and near national underpass connects nearly 1,400 parking spots to campus and will be completely ADA accessible with a built-in elevator.

“It definitely was a stressful time to complete a project that’s under budget,” said Aaron Morton, Donco 3 construction. ”It’s been long days with lots of physical blood and sweat into this thing, but the end result looks great.”

The project started with a 3.8 million dollar budget but faced many expensive issues.

”The cost of the project went up significantly because we learned there were all sorts of utility and sewer and lines that were present that nobody knew about,” said Clif Smart, Missouri State University’s president.

President Smart says the pandemic spiked the price of supplies, and inclement weather caused flooding during the project.

”The city helped us fund a piece of the sewer, reallocation, and more through ARPA money, and the cost has stayed within the revised budget,” said Smart.

The new pedestrian tunnel will be ADA accessible with upgraded sidewalks, lighting, a ramp system on the south side of the underpass, and an elevator on the north side.

Smart says the project’s final price is around $6.6 million and is expected to open mid-May.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.