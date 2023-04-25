MoDOT constructing sound walls on James River Freeway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction is happening on the side of James River Freeway in Springfield as crews build a new sound wall.

The sound walls are going in between National and Campbell. It is part of the widening project for the James River Freeway. MoDOT Springfield Resident Engineer Brad Gripka says they’ve already got all the footings in for the sound walls.

“Our contractor’s installing the actual sound wall, and that’s the phase we’re in now,” said Gripka. “We’ve finished one wall as of this week.”

The first wall separates Republic Road from James River Freeway, just east of Campbell. The second wall will go from the first one to the National.

MoDOT installing sound walls on James River Freeway (MoDOT)

MoDOT engineers say the wall is part of the plan because they expect the sound to increase as they widen the freeway.

“With the addition of the new lanes, we always do a sound study,” said Gripka. “And with that sound study, we see the need for sound walls, especially in the major residential areas.”

Next week, when they start the construction of the next sound wall, the westbound on-ramp from National will be closed overnight for a few nights to allow for the wall to be built.

MoDOT engineers hope the walls will keep the sound down for people who live nearby.

“Well, with the residents, it’ll cut down the sound. It’ll be, you know, quieter backyards coming up. So it makes a huge difference wherever we see that need and can reduce that sound coming up from the freeway,” said Gripka.

The next phase of the James River project will be widening the road from National to Campbell. MoDOT says they’re waiting on materials to start on that.

The entire project widening from U.S. 65 to Kansas Expressway is expected to be finished by November 2024.

For more information on the project, you can head to MoDOT’s website here.

