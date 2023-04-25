Springfield-Greene County Parks Board hosts naming contest for groundhog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Parks Board needs your help to name a groundhog. The groundhog appears around Jordan Valley Park.

The parks board is hosting a naming contest. The winner will get free ice skating passes to the Jordan Valley Park.

Leave your name in the comments on this Facebook post.

