Springfield organization, animal control rescue 14 cats from house

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield cat rescue saved more than a dozen cats from troubling conditions in a Springfield home.

A man contacted Watching Over Whiskers concerned about his sister’s cats. Officers from Springfield-Greene County Animal Control and the organization rescued 14 cats from the house.

Experts say people begin feeding neighborhood cats with good intentions. They say those situations get out of control.

“Sometimes it’s hard for people to stop that,” said Kit Baumgartner of Springfield-Greene County Animal Control. “It is unhealthy for the cats. It is unhealthy for the neighborhood. It is unhealthy for neighboring pets. So if you see that, try to get it reported.”

Animal Control officers say the Springfield Animal Advocacy Foundation or SAAF can often help in these situations. The group helps trap, spay, or neuter, vaccinate feral cats, and then return them to their outdoor home. That prevents the birth of unwanted kittens and helps keep diseases from spreading.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

