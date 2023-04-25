Students at Bolivar High School protest assembly regarding sexual assault

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Many in the Bolivar community are outraged after a sexual assault presentation put on by the Polk County Health Department.

Students who were both there and absent from the presentation say the presenter from Monday’s assembly took to victim-blaming. In contrast, others say school faculty and staff prevented them from leaving the auditorium.

“I was disgusted waking up this morning knowing I go to a school like this,” said student Heidi Williams.

Williams wasn’t at the assembly but didn’t like what she heard happened inside.

”The speaker yesterday that if you put yourself alone in a room with someone with the opposite sex being male for us women, you’re asking for it,” said Williams. “I’m sorry you are asking for it.”

She was among several to protest the Polk County Health Department’s presentation. Anna Vaughn, another student, did attend the assembly. While she understands how someone could be offended by the language used, she says it was taken out of context.

”I can see that, and I get where they’re coming from, but I think the way they reacted was very unnecessary and disrespectful,” said Vaughn. “I think you can have your own opinions, but at the end of the day, there’s no need to be disrespectful about it.”

Nearly 400 students were packed into the auditorium for the assembly, and some accused the faculty of barring people from leaving. The superintendent says that is not true.

“That’s not correct, “Said Dr. Richard Asbill Bolivar School District superintendent. “So, just like every day, we are responsible for supervising our students, so when students came, we had several students who said, hey, I would like to leave, and they were opting out either going to contact their parents. We did have some students, and we said hey, you need to contact your parents or go to the counseling office or the library so we can supervise them.”

Vaughn agrees that students were free to leave if they had to.

”There was no restraint to keep you in there unless it was for a reason,” said Vaughn. “Like if you were leaving just to leave.”

Monday’s meeting was with the girls. The school had another meeting Tuesday with some of the boys. After speaking with the students, the administration requested a different presenter for that assembly. The school says they will continue speaking with students about how everyone can learn from the situation and move forward.

