Teens make big catch on prom night

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing where they made a big catch.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Melton Hill Reservoir is located on the Clinch River near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Jamison/Stockton Lake, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3 viewers share images of the aurora borealis captured in the Ozarks
Aftermath after Springfield business owners say someone shot out their back window
North Springfield business employees cleaning up after shots fired
Family said sewage was in every room.
On Your Side: Marshfield, Mo. family must spend thousands to clean up sewer backup problem
Officers responded near the Kum and Go on East Elm Street near downtown Springfield around...
Police investigate shooting incident injuring 3 outside Springfield gas station
A man from Stover is seriously hurt in a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks.
Boater seriously hurt in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster
Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars"...
Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous Walk of Fame star
Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s launch highlights Arkansas city of Bentonville
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s launch highlights Arkansas city of Bentonville
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96