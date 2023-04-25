Third-party ticket resale sites impacting Springfield theaters

some Springfield venues are struggling with third-party sites selling tickets at inflated prices.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some Springfield venues are struggling with third-party sites selling tickets at inflated prices. Executives at the Gillioz and Springfield Little Theater say these third-party sites are causing many problems.

Gillioz Executive Director Geoff Steele said he sees third-party sites sell duplicate tickets. Anyone with a duplicate ticket has to purchase a ticket or is turned away. This has been a more significant problem since live events reopened after the pandemic.

Springfield Little Theater Marketing Director Shannon Scherrow says that they have seen sites use the organization logo and language, making it look official when it’s not, and it’s been an ongoing problem.

“It’s happened for a while, but not really to this extent of this season,” said Sherrow. “These third-party ticket sites will say that they are selling our tickets when they’re not really selling our tickets, people will go and buy them, and then they will come and buy through our box office. And we just don’t know that it’s a third-party site, and then they will inflate the prices. So where we will sell a $37 ticket, they’re buying from them for $200.″

Here are some things to watch out for.

1. Check the URL. Make sure you are on an official venue site. Some sites look like the official website until you go to pick up your ticket or pay.

2. If the site you are on won’t let you pick your seat, take that as a red flag before proceeding.

3. If the price is high, it’s probably a third-party site. The challenge Springfield venues are facing is these resell sites sponsor ads online, so they pop up at the top of the search page. When people see these high prices, they may skip the show.

“The biggest problem that we see is that it could turn somebody away thinking, oh, I want to go see the show, but the tickets are $100,” said Sherrow. “So we don’t know how many people that’s affecting that think that our prices are so out of reach when in reality they’re not.”

Executives are trying to combat this problem, but many are small nonprofits with limited resources.

Third-party sites can provide one advantage.  For example, you can’t make it to a concert or show; you can sell your ticket on a third-party site since most venues don’t do refunds on tickets. One tip to keep in mind is if you are concerned about the price of a ticket, call the box office directly. They will help ensure you have an official ticket before attending an event.

