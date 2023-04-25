U.S. Marshals arrest man in Springfield wanted in connection to death investigation in Webb City, Mo.

Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Springfield wanted in connection to a death investigation in Jasper County.

Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, of Branson, Mo., faces murder and armed criminal action charges. Authorities considered him armed and dangerous.

Police found Maria L. Whitaker, 39, of Joplin, Mo., unconscious inside a home in Webb City on April 9. She later died from her injuries. Witnesses say Berry stabbed her. They say the two argued over money.

Police believe Whitaker was targeted in the crime.

