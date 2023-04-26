Bass Pro Fishing Tips: The tube strikes again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service Mike Webb shares this week’s fishing report.

Week of April 25, 2023

Bull Shoals Lake:

Anglers will find the best bite around the spawning pockets with a little wind. You can also try to flip a jig in the submerged brush or use a weightless sinko. Keep a topwater bait handy if the bass are coming to the surface.

Table Rock Lake:

The cold days and nights have kept the big smallmouth from moving up, but it’s going to happen any day now! Key on pockets with a puke-colored teaser tube or a Ned rig. The fish are found 8-12 feet deep.

Stockton Lake:

The crappie are on the banks in 3-5 feet of water, especially in the river and creek arms. Small-crappie tube baits with 1/16-1/8-ounce heads are best. The bass are still being caught on jerk baits by keying on windy banks.

Lake of the Ozarks:

The bass are very active! They can be caught on rattle traps in windy pockets or on shakey heads around docks in the back of pockets.

GOOD LUCK!

Enter the Fish Like a Bass Pro Contest: https://www.ky3.com/page/the-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest-and-ultimate-tackle-box-giveaway/

Link to Bass Pro’s Tender Tube Lure: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-tender-tube?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|bps|tender|tube|GPORK|042523

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.