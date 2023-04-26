Cardinals option Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after grounding out during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals have apparently decided upon their knee-jerk reaction to the 9-15 start that has the team scrapping with the likes of the Cincinnati Reds to avoid the NL Central basement.

Evidently, the club has decided that Jordan Walker is the problem.

The Cardinals’ top prospect was optioned to Triple-A Memphis ahead of Wednesday night’s game in San Francisco. Taylor Motter, the journeyman utility bat who had recently been designated for assignment to make room for Paul DeJong’s return to the active roster, has signed a Major League deal to return to the club. Motter is 4-for-18 with a .633 OPS with St. Louis on the season.

Now, it’s not to say that Jordan Walker’s rookie campaign was off to a perfect start. Following the 12-game hitting streak he compiled to begin his MLB career, Walker hit a skid, seeing his OPS dip to .718 entering Wednesday. But the 20-year-old outfielder had also managed four hits and two walks over his last three starts to demonstrate the maturity beyond his years that had been so willfully touted by the team all spring.

After riding the bench for consecutive losses in San Francisco, Walker was asked to take his three-game hitting streak with him to the minors Wednesday afternoon. Motter and his career .192 batting average will rejoin the Cardinals roster.

For those who may be wondering, Juan Yepez and his .917 OPS in 12 at-bats with St. Louis remain in Triple-A, as well.

The Cardinals face the Giants at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Steven Matz will make the start for St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pita Pit
Springfield restaurant owner says teens ransacked his business
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Light rain spreads into the Ozarks tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Spreads into the Ozarks Tonight
Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Family said sewage was in every room.
On Your Side: Marshfield, Mo. family must spend thousands to clean up sewer backup problem

Latest News

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs
Cubs get closer Wade Davis from Royals for OF Jorge Soler
Arrieta moves to 9-0 as Cubs edge Cardinals 9-8
Atlanta Braves fire manager after terrible start
Royals sign C Perez to $52 million extension