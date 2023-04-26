Cardinals option Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals have apparently decided upon their knee-jerk reaction to the 9-15 start that has the team scrapping with the likes of the Cincinnati Reds to avoid the NL Central basement.

Evidently, the club has decided that Jordan Walker is the problem.

The Cardinals’ top prospect was optioned to Triple-A Memphis ahead of Wednesday night’s game in San Francisco. Taylor Motter, the journeyman utility bat who had recently been designated for assignment to make room for Paul DeJong’s return to the active roster, has signed a Major League deal to return to the club. Motter is 4-for-18 with a .633 OPS with St. Louis on the season.

Now, it’s not to say that Jordan Walker’s rookie campaign was off to a perfect start. Following the 12-game hitting streak he compiled to begin his MLB career, Walker hit a skid, seeing his OPS dip to .718 entering Wednesday. But the 20-year-old outfielder had also managed four hits and two walks over his last three starts to demonstrate the maturity beyond his years that had been so willfully touted by the team all spring.

After riding the bench for consecutive losses in San Francisco, Walker was asked to take his three-game hitting streak with him to the minors Wednesday afternoon. Motter and his career .192 batting average will rejoin the Cardinals roster.

For those who may be wondering, Juan Yepez and his .917 OPS in 12 at-bats with St. Louis remain in Triple-A, as well.

The Cardinals face the Giants at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Steven Matz will make the start for St. Louis.

