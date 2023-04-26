Chiefs re-sign All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified a special teams position in the days leading up to the NFL Draft.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs re-signed All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend on Tuesday. Townsend had been tendered as a restricted free agent at the beginning of free agency.

In 2022, Townsend averaged a career-high 50.4 yards per punt and an average of 45.6 net yards per punt, earning him All-Pro honors despite playing for the team that led the NFL in yards and scoring. Twenty-two of Townsend’s 53 punts were downed inside the 20 yard line and only four of them went for touchbacks.

Townsend was an undrafted free agent out of Florida. He’ll enter his fourth season with the Chiefs in 2023.

