CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive avoids arrest for nearly two years

John Ernest Carlson, 47 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A Greene County man has been on the run for almost two years now. Crime Stoppers wants your help finding 47-year-old John Ernest Carlson.

He’s charged with first-degree assault, and armed criminal action. Springfield police describe Carlson as approximately 6′01″ tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Investigators believe he’s in the Greene County area.

Carlson has a tattoo on his right shoulder of a Joker’s head with an axe. Springfield police say he also has round, burn scars on both forearms. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

