CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive avoids arrest for nearly two years

47-year-old John Ernest Carlson is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

John Ernest Carlson, 47
John Ernest Carlson, 47(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A Greene County man has been on the run for almost two years now. Crime Stoppers wants your help finding 47-year-old John Ernest Carlson.

He’s charged with first-degree assault, and armed criminal action. Springfield police describe Carlson as approximately 6′01″ tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Investigators believe he’s in the Greene County area.

Carlson has a tattoo on his right shoulder of a Joker’s head with an axe. Springfield police say he also has round, burn scars on both forearms. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Jamison/Stockton Lake, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3 viewers share images of the aurora borealis captured in the Ozarks
Aftermath after Springfield business owners say someone shot out their back window
North Springfield business employees cleaning up after shots fired
Family said sewage was in every room.
On Your Side: Marshfield, Mo. family must spend thousands to clean up sewer backup problem
Pita Pit
Springfield restaurant owner says teens ransacked his business
Several rounds of showers are likely tonight and Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Chances Pick Up for Some

Latest News

Architects revealed the plans for the brand new Pipkin and Reed Middle Schools. It comes after...
New Pipkin and Reed Middle Schools designs showcased, funded through “Prop S”
Elevate Branson has identified that many people working in the local workforce need an...
If you start to see more mopeds on Branson streets here’s the reason why
Sunnyland is partnering with another company to credit customers who paid trip deposits.
Bank sues closed Springfield travel business
Branson nonprofit adding affordable alternative transportation option