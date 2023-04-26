Gallen’s scoreless streak at 28 innings, D-backs top Royals

Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey turns the double play while avoiding Arizona...
Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey turns the double play while avoiding Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings and stretched his scoreless streak to 28 innings, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Wednesday.

The D-backs took two of three games from the Royals and finished a 3-4 homestand.

Gallen (4-1) gave up four hits and walked none. He struck out six straight batters in the fourth and fifth innings, one shy of the franchise record set by Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling, both in 2001.

The right-hander — who finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last season — hasn’t given up a run since April 4 against San Diego. He’s no stranger to long scoreless streaks as the D-backs just celebrated his 44 1/3 inning scoreless streak from 2022 with a bobblehead giveaway last weekend.

Gallen’s only minor trouble came in the first inning when Vinnie Pasquantino and MJ Melendez singled with one out. Edward Olivares and Michael Massey struck out.

Miguel Castro handled the eighth and Andrew Chafin threw the ninth for his fourth save in five chances. The first two Royals batters reached base on Chafin, but the lefty retired the next three, including Freddy Fermin on a strikeout to end the game.

Arizona has pitched four shutouts. Kansas City has been blanked six times.

The D-backs didn’t do much on offense, but with Gallen on the mound, didn’t need much. Evan Longoria gave the D-backs a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a broken bat single into left field that scored Emmanuel Rivera.

Rivera, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A, had an RBI single in the fifth.

Ryan Yarbrough (0-3) gave up one run over four innings as Kansas City fell to 6-19.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner cleared waivers and was released. The left-hander was designated for assignment last week after starting the season with an 0-3 record and 10.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Royals: Start a four-game series at Minnesota on Thursday. Kansas City will start RHP Zack Greinke (0-3, 4.61 ERA) in the opening game while Minnesota counters with RHP Tyler Mahle (1-2, 3.32 ERA).

Diamondbacks: Open a three-game series at Colorado on Friday. Arizona will start RHP Merrill Kelly (1-3, 3.42 ERA) against Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (2-2, 4.28 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pita Pit
Springfield restaurant owner says teens ransacked his business
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Light rain spreads into the Ozarks tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Spreads into the Ozarks Tonight
Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Family said sewage was in every room.
On Your Side: Marshfield, Mo. family must spend thousands to clean up sewer backup problem

Latest News

Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: The tube strikes again
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after...
Cardinals option Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis
Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas...
Kansas City ready for NFL draft spotlight on Union Station
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) punts the ball during an NFL football game...
Chiefs re-sign All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend